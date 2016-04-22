Carmen Electra mourns the death of Prince ‘He gave me my name’

Carmen Electra has mourned her former ‘mentor’ Prince’s death.

The actress reveals it was thanks to him that she is famous, as he helped pick her stage name.

Carmen – whose real name is Tara Leigh Patrick – released a statement to Us Weekly, “I was so shocked and heartbroken to hear about the loss of my mentor, Prince.”

“The world has lost a truly incredible spirit and musical genius. What a blessing it is to be one of the chosen ones who had the chance to work so closely with him, the Baywatch star added.

“He gave me my name, he believed in me, and he has inspired an entire generation. I will always love him. … 'Sometimes it Snows in April.'"

Carmen, now 44, first met the Purple Rain star back when she was 18 when he was forming an all-girl group. While Carmen was picked, he did sign her to his Paisley Park Records.

"I received a call from Prince saying I think you should be your own artist and not back up anyone else. I'm going to write you a song and if you like it, you can record it," she revealed in a previous interview.

"The name of the song was 'Carmen on Top.' My name is Tara, so I was confused. I loved the song. I loved it, but he said, 'You're not a Tara. You're not Tara. You're Carmen.’”

