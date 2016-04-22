News

Songs you (probably) didn’t realise Prince wrote

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

The world is mourning the loss of pop star Prince right now, but what a lot of people don't realise is just how talented the singer was in his life time.

In fact, the When Doves Cry singer wrote songs for a host of artists, including The Bangles, Alicia Keys and Cyndi Lauper.

Prince. Photo: Getty

Here are ten of Prince’s biggest tracks that he wrote for other artists.


Manic Monday by The Bangles



Prince originally wrote it under the pseudonym Christopher for the girl group Apollonia 6, but it was The Bangles who received the biggest amount of attention when they released it in 1986.

Prince. Photo: Getty

Nothing Compares To You by Sinead O’Connor



In 1990, the Irish singer released this song. Although Sinead reveals the pair fell out in 2014.
“He summoned me to his house… and he said he didn’t like me saying bad words in interviews,” she said in an interview with Norweigan broadcaster NRK. “So I told him to f**k off.”

How Come You don’t Call Me by Alicia Keys



It was originally a song on Prince’s B-side, but Alicia Keys recorded it in 2001 for her debut album.


Stand Back by Stevie Nicks



“He just got up and left as if the whole thing happened in a dream,” Stevie says of when Prince came to record the song.


When You Were Mine by Cyndi Lauper



Cindy Lauper released this Prince singer in 1983, three years after he released it on his album Dirty Mind.


Get It Up by TLC



The song was recorded in Prince's home studio in April 1981.


I Feel For You by Chaka Khan



Prince reportedly wrote this song as a valentine gift to one of his crushes.


Yo Mister by Patti LaBelle



Prince penned this song for Patti LaBelle's Be Yourself album.

