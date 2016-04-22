RELATED: Prince Was Treated For Drug Overdose Before His Death, Sources Report

Songs you (probably) didn’t realise Prince wrote

RELATED: Authorities Release Prince's 911 Call

The world is mourning the loss of pop star Prince right now, but what a lot of people don't realise is just how talented the singer was in his life time.

In fact, the When Doves Cry singer wrote songs for a host of artists, including The Bangles, Alicia Keys and Cyndi Lauper.

Here are ten of Prince’s biggest tracks that he wrote for other artists.

Manic Monday by The Bangles

Prince originally wrote it under the pseudonym Christopher for the girl group Apollonia 6, but it was The Bangles who received the biggest amount of attention when they released it in 1986.

RELATED: Carmen Electra 'Prince Gave Me My Name'

RELATED: Dami Im's Emotional Tribute To Prince

Nothing Compares To You by Sinead O’Connor

In 1990, the Irish singer released this song. Although Sinead reveals the pair fell out in 2014.

“He summoned me to his house… and he said he didn’t like me saying bad words in interviews,” she said in an interview with Norweigan broadcaster NRK. “So I told him to f**k off.”

PHOTOS: Prince's Best Fashion Looks

How Come You don’t Call Me by Alicia Keys

..This song is also written by Prince https://t.co/Ia3Jn93RwV — آري مونيكا (@ariemonik) April 22, 2016

It was originally a song on Prince’s B-side, but Alicia Keys recorded it in 2001 for her debut album.

Stand Back by Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks - Stand Back #Prince helped Stevie Nicks compose this. She was influenced by Little Red Corvette https://t.co/Ek0hA5tT5x — Frank Miller (@fmillerusa) April 22, 2016

“He just got up and left as if the whole thing happened in a dream,” Stevie says of when Prince came to record the song.

RELATED:Prince Brings The House Down At State Theatre

RELATED: Celeb React to Prince's Death

When You Were Mine by Cyndi Lauper

Never a big Prince fan, but this song Cindi Lauper covered was one of the great Screwed Up Bust Up songs of the '80s https://t.co/uRK15jaY0D — Rob Hosking (@robhosking) April 21, 2016

Cindy Lauper released this Prince singer in 1983, three years after he released it on his album Dirty Mind.

Get It Up by TLC

another experiment which stemmed from prince labs is this objectively great songhttps://t.co/xXH4qJuAjM — Mike (@MikeOdenthal) April 22, 2016

The song was recorded in Prince's home studio in April 1981.

I Feel For You by Chaka Khan

Prince reportedly wrote this song as a valentine gift to one of his crushes.

Yo Mister by Patti LaBelle

Prince penned this song for Patti LaBelle's Be Yourself album.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.