Queen Bey strikes again.

Bow down: Beyonce's new album, Lemonade, is here

RELATED: Did Beyoncé just drop a teaser for her new album?

RELATED: 5 things you need to know about Beyonce's Ivy Park collection

The 34-year-old singer has gone and dropped a surprise new album on us again, in the form of an artistic film on HBO.

More than halfway through her Lemonade special on cable network HBO, Beyonce released an album of the same name.

Fans were originally convinced that the film - which opened with a bleak picutre of betrayed and jealous Beyonce smashing cars in New Orleans - was an elaborate announcement that she star had split from her rapper husband, Jay-Z.

So she's dropping an album AND a divorce? — Wesley Morris (@Wesley_Morris) April 24, 2016

IF BEY DIVORCE JAY N GET A SIDE CHICK IMMA DIE — Jenna //\\ Wortham (@jennydeluxe) April 24, 2016

Hey Jay-Z, I think it’s HOVA. — Lindsay L Miller (@lindsaylmiller) April 24, 2016

But it seems all is well in this musically talented marriage: towards the end of the film, in a chapter entitled Forgiveness, Bey and Jay are pictured embracing.

Some fans will have to wait to hear Beyonce's latest body of work: she has exclusively released Lemonade on the Jay-Z led Tidal streaming service.

The film also acts as a tribute to African American women, showing them in roles as speakers, artists and dancers.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.