We thought Kim Kardashian could no longer surprise us with her Instagram selfies.

Kim K gets sexy in bizarre series of Instagram snaps

And then this happened.

The 35-year-old reality star has begun posting a series of snaps to her 67.7 million followers that are rather...err...intimate.

The photos appear to have been taken at a wedding Kim was attending in Miami, alongside hubby Kanye West and fellow celebs Kourtney Kardashian, Elle Macpherson and Shanina Shaik.

The snaps give fans an up close and personal look at Kim's time at the wedding...including a bizarre close-up of her cleavage.

While we're not sure why Kimmy K has gone on a massive posting spree, or the relevance of her numbered captions, fans are beginning to worry that the saucy nature of the pics mean the star's account had been hacked, or the star was under the influence.

"I honestly think she's just posting this because she's drunk," wrote one fan.

"What's happed with her instagram? (sic)" wrote another.

"Have u been hacked (sic)" another concerned fan queried.

