Yes, there's going to be a 'Jumanji' remake

Just one week after the wrestler-turned-one man blockbuster machine was first linked to the upcoming reboot of fantasy adventure Jumanji, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has announced that he has indeed boarded the project.

That said, he makes no mention of whether or not his Central Intelligence co-star Kevin Hart, also linked to the film, will appear.

It seems reasonable to assume Johnson will take the part of Alan Parrish (previously taken by Robin Williams in the 1995 original), the boy who has grown to adulthood inside the mystical jungle game of Jumanji, and must complete the game with two new young players in order to survive.

Johnson posted a photograph of himself (and his dog) holding the screenplay on Instagram, telling followers, "It’s OFFICIAL: Love this script! Big movie news that me and my canine gal Shang are excited to share;)...

"It’s official. We’ll produce and deliver to a whole new generation a title that I love and is one of my all time favs: There’s games you play for fun… then there’s games that change your life. JUMANJI

"Working on edging up an already very good script with my @sevenbucksprod team. Up next is meeting with our producer Matt Tolmach and director Jake Kasdan.

"Shooting starts this fall. Promise to deliver something cool and special.. and not screw the whole damn thing up;). As always I’ll keep you posted. Casting this should be fun! #JUMANJI #JungleLife#JustPressStart #SONYPictures"

The #JustPressStart hashtag is a curious one; this would imply the film centres on a video game, as opposed to the board game of the 1995 original… is Johnson making a minor reveal here?

Either way, Johnson is most definitely keeping busy.

Currently shooting the Baywatch movie, the year ahead will also see him start work on Fast & Furious 8, San Andreas 2, action movie Rampage and a third season of his HBO series Ballers.

While its release date is not yet confirmed, the Jumanji remake is provisionally set to hit screens summer 2017.

Ben Bussey writes for Yahoo Movies UK

