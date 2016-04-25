Celebrity chef judge Pete Evans has married his longtime model girlfriend, Nicola Robinson.

Celebrity Chef Pete Evans Ties The Knot

The 41-year old, who recently wrapped up filming for ‘My Kitchen Rules’ tied the knot in a ceremony that reportedly involved “butterfly bridesmaids, four-legged guests and paleo cake”.

In a series of photos featured exclusively in New Idea, the couple is pictured smiling happily at the camera, with Robinson wearing a floral crown and veil with her white dress, and Evans also dressed in white.

The couple is also pictured kissing at their wedding ceremony, while another image shows Robinson sitting atop a horse with Pete’s daughters, Indii and Chilli.

Overnight, Robinson posted a snap of Evans on Instagram alongside the caption, '#husband', which fans responded to with a series of congratulatory messages.

“Congrats to you both. Love the life you both live now and what an inspirational stepmum for those girls,” wrote one fan, while another added, “Congrats Nic, he is one lucky fella.”

