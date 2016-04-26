Chrissy Teigen is one hot mama!

Chrissy Teigen slammed for being a bad mum

The 30-year-old model and her husband, John Legend, enjoyed their first date night since welcoming daughter Luna Simone on April 14.

The new parents spent some alone time at celebrity hot spot The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday. Teigen stepped out in a sheer beige knit top and leather leggings, which she paired with a camel-colored trench and a bronze smoky eye.

Yes, this is a woman who gave birth two weeks ago. She’s killing it!

Some people appear to be pissed that the Cravings author dared to go out to dinner while having a newborn at home, however. Luckily, she took the backlash in typical Teigen stride – by calling out the mayhem on Twitter.

Teigen was quick to point out just how passive aggressive some of her followers were being, quoting one of the more pointed tweets and noting that another talked about “vagina smells” in the comments section. Seriously.

"i never wanted to leave my daughter, i love her, BUT THAT'S JUST ME" - the passive aggressiveness is real! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016

talking about vagina smells in the comments. what in the. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016

Thankfully, one of her kinder fans asked the truly important question of the night: What did Teigen eat for dinner? The answer was a “delicious” meal of “seared scallops with [leeks] and potato puree.”

seared scallops with leaks and potato puree. delicious! https://t.co/VjiVr9PsxU — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016

leeks* - i will never forgive my autocorrect for that one — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016

It’s nice to know that not everyone is out to get her! And it definitely hasn’t caused Teigen to lose her sense of humor. When another fan asked how Luna was doing, Teigen responded, “I dunno i can’t find her.”

i dunno i can't find her https://t.co/fEj8rFHEMI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016

This was Teigen and Legend’s second public outing in two days, following a run for errands in Los Angeles on Friday. Since we couldn’t see her outfit the first time, we’re pretty happy we got a good glimpse of her fabulous date night look.

