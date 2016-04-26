Rachel Roy cancelled a public appearance in Manhattan following speculation she’s the subject of Beyoncé’s new song, Sorry.

Rachel Roy cancels appearance following Beyoncé, Jay Z cheating claims

Roy was scheduled to speak at the Mastering Your Metier seminar at NeueHouse club, but dropped out last minute.

“Unfortunately this evening has been cancelled,” a rep for the event told Daily News.

RELATED: https://au.entertainment.yahoo.com/celebrity/news/a/31427986/cryptic-tweets-suggest-jay-z-cheated-on-beyonce-with-rachel-roy/

RELATED: Bow down: Beyonce's new album, Lemonade, is here

“Due to a personal emergency, Rachel Roy has had to cancel this evening’s event,” an email to Buzzfeed read. "Our apologies for any inconvenience.”

Roy has been trolled by Beyoncé fans ever since the songstress dropped her album Lemonade on the weekend.

In the track Sorry, Bey sings about a girl called Becky with ‘good hair’ who her partner cheated on her with, and it’s thought the girl in question is the 42-year-old fashion designer who is rumoured to have had a fling with Jay Z in 2014.

A few hours afterwards, Roy posted a picture on Instagram captioning it, “Good hair don’t care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self truths, always.”

It is believed that the elevator fight between Jay Z and Beyoncé’s sister Solange at a Met Gala after-party was over his affair with the fashion guru.

“"Rachel is a little too close to Jay Z," a source told Daily News. "Solange doesn't like it, and Beyoncé doesn't like it."

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.