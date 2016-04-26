Is Married At First Sight’s Christie pregnant?

News

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Entertainment /


Married At First Sight’s Christie has made no secret of her desire to start a family ASAP, but now the reality star has fuelled speculation she might be pregnant!

“Love my protein buns! Just baked a new batch,” she captioned on a pic of buns in the oven on Instagram.

Mark and Christie. Photo: Channel 9

Photo: Christie's Instagram

“Mmmm maybe I basked them for a special someone in my life too #9Married #paleo #proteinbuns #baking and #wifematerial?”

“Is there a bun in the oven?” one fan asked, while another commented, “A bit of innuendo me thinks.”

