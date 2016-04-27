Another season of MKR has come and gone (oh, how time flies when you're having fun!) and we're already missing the faces of Pete, Manu, Colin and yes, even Zana.

A look back at our favourite MKR moments

To keep the My Kitchen Rules feeling alive for just a little while longer, we're looking back at some of our favourite moments from the 2016 season...

1. That time Pete tried (and failed) to make a funny

Oh Pete, how many times do we have to tell you: if you have to explain the fact that you made a joke, it's probably not that funny. #SorryNotSorry

2. That time Colin reminded us all that he is very, very Irish

Just in case you forgot

3. That time Jessica majorly insulted our Manu

Um, you did not just say that to Manu. Take that back.

4. Every single time the camera was on Zana

She was one of the most polarising contestants on the show, but there's no denying that Zana's facial expressions were too good not to enjoy.

5. That time Rosie and Paige gave us serious BFF goals

Whether they were comforting each other after a bad cook, cheering on other contestants in the kitchen or just generally having fun mucking about, these two are the definition of #SquadGoals.

6. That time we needed a translator to understand what Lauren was saying

From "two fiddy kay" to her constant string of "totes" and "amazeballs", we're not sure whether most of Australia understood what runners-up Lauren was saying half of the time.

At least Carmine seemed to know what she was talking about, though?

7. That time Manu showed off his crazy dance moves

There's only one thing better than watching Tasia and Gracia being crowned the 2016 MKR champions - and that's watching Manu get excited while watching the pair cooking in their very own kitchen.

Dance, Manu, dance!

