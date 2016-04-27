Seven Year Switch’s Tim reveals he ‘slept’ with Tallena!

Seven Year Switch star Tim has made a shocking confession – that he slept with his ‘experimental girlfriend’ Tallena!

Tim’s other half Jackie had asked him to not share a bed when they swapped partners, but he was seen stripping off his clothes and getting into bed with Tallena.

“We slept with each other last night,” he tells the camera the next morning. “She went to bed early and a few hours later I decided to jump in with her.”

But it seems Tallena wasn't impressed with her night visitor!

“You snored so f**** loud,” she told him.

“I had a couple of drinks last night,” he professed.

When speaking to counsellor Jo Lamble about their bedroom arrangements, Tim blurted out, “We slept with each other last night.”

“No we didn’t,” Tallena cut in. “You got into my bed and I got out half-an-hour later.

“He’s pretty stern on the fact that he wants that bed! He doesn’t care whether I am in it or not.”

"It kind of p***** me off that he still got into bed next to me," Tallena later told the cameras.

“I ended up getting out of bed and going back to sleeping on the floor.”

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Tallena and her fiancé Brad have wed in secret.

“The past few months have made Brad and Tallena stronger than ever,” a source told Woman’s Day.

