Kyle and Jackie O accused of paying ‘tens of thousands’ for air time with celebrities

KISS FM hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson have been accused of paying “tens of thousands” to secure air time with A-listers.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the show pay top money to chat with celebrities like Kris Jenner, Carmen Electra and Scott Disick.

“They basically pay for the interviews for exclusivity but they get their money back by other news sites promoting their interviews,” says a source.

The publication has revealed that the KIIS team paid Kris Jenner $40,000 for an exclusive interview and Carmen Electra $10,000.

