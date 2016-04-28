What Jay Z really thinks of Lemonade

Unless you've been living under a rock you'll know that Beyonce dropped her album 'Lemonade' at the weekend.

The lyrics are brutally honest and Bey lyrically accuses husband Jay Z of lying, cheating, and taking her for granted.

So how is Jay Z handling the not-so-subtle call outs of his womanising ways and marital strife?

A source told E! News Jay is cool with it.

"He understands the reasoning," said the insider.

"This is part of the process of being transparent. And they have healed. He has been very humble about the experience. Beyoncé is the love of his life and he will do what it takes. He knew the lyrics; he knew the implications. He had to approve the songs before release."

And being the mogul he is, Jay also wanted to capitalise on his philandering.

“Jay is a very smart businessman,” the mole adds. “Bottom line is that they are both really smart and they both saw dollar signs.”

Even if the rapper is OK with Lemonade, the Internet would prefer him to be shaking in his boots - at least for the sake of a good meme: