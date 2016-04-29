Prince's home to be searched by police

The Purple Rain hitmaker was found dead at his Paisley Park Studio estate last week and authorities probing his shock passing have now been granted permission to investigate the complex.

Prince's home to be searched

The sheriff's office have ordered the reasons for the warrant's issue to remain confidential.

A warrant was issued in Carver County, Minnesota, but in the request for the legal permission, the sheriff's office stated they want to keep the information in the warrant confidential because "premature disclosure of the details provided in the search warrant and its accompanying documents may compromise this law enforcement investigation by causing the search or related searches to be unsuccessful."

According to TMZ, authorities want to find out if there is evidence of drugs, correspondence, prescriptions and other medical information that could be useful in the investigation into the iconic star's death.

A judge ordered the documents be sealed for six months or until the commencement of any criminal case triggered by the investigations.

The news comes amid reports Prince had been addicted to painkiller Percocet for years because of problems with his hips.

It has also been claimed the Kiss singer had been diagnosed with AIDS six months before he died but refused medication for the immune disorder on religious grounds.

Friends of the late star - who was a Jehovah's Witness - told the National Enquirer magazine: "He was in bad shape. Doctors told Prince his blood count was unusually low and that his body temperature had dropped dangerously below the normal 98.6 degrees.

"He was totally iron deficient, very weak and often disoriented. He rarely ate and when he did it all came right back up."

However, Prince - who was said to have been diagnosed with HIV in the 1990s - ss said to have told his friends: "God can - and will - cure me."

