Married at First Sight 'experts' matched brawler Jono with assault victim Clare

Married At First Sight experts have come under fire for matching fiery couple Clare Verrall and Jono Pitman together on the recent reality show.

Married at First Sight 'experts' matched fighter Jono with assault victim Clare

It has been revealed that Jono, 28, has a history of violence and admitted to assault and recklessly causing injury to a man during a fight in 2008 in a pub.

RELATED: Married At First Sight’s Jono Walks Out On Clare

RELATED: Was Clare Wrong To Wind Up Jono On Married At First Sight?

Clare, who in 2016 was left with a black eye, broken nose and a broken toe after being attacked by a man walking her dog, told the Herald Sun, “I was very disappointed that, knowing my history of PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) after a violent attack.

"I had joined the show earnestly trying to put myself out there to find love, the show and psychologists partnered me with someone who had known anger management issues and who has been arrested for violent behaviour.”

A spokeswoman for Nine has revealed that both Jono and Clare went through 'exhaustive' checks before the show.

“Jono does not have a history of violence, he has no criminal record. He was involved in an incident eight years ago and attended an anger-management course, which was known," she said.

“Clare and Jono discussed the incident on the honeymoon and at no stage did ¬either request to withdraw.”

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.