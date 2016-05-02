Jay Z and Blue ivy dancing backstage is the cutest

News

Carly Williams
Like mother, like daughter - Blue Ivy can bust a move.

Beyonce's daughter and her papa Jay Z were captured dancing up a storm backstage during the Tampa, Florida leg of Beyonce's Formation tour on the weekend.

The backstage dance. Photo: Rhenna Can't Sing Twitter

Channel Seven's The Morning Show showed the footage of Jay twirling his four-year-old offspring around as Queen Bey could be heard singing End of Time in the background and it's the sweetest thing.

Jay Z and Blue Ivy at the Super Bowl. Photo: Beyonce Instagram

Now that's how you shake off a cheating scandal!

