Jay Z and Blue ivy dancing backstage is the cutest

Like mother, like daughter - Blue Ivy can bust a move.

RELATED: What Jay Z Really Thinks of 'Lemonade'

RELATED: Rita Ora Forced to Deny Jay Z Cheating Rumours

Beyonce's daughter and her papa Jay Z were captured dancing up a storm backstage during the Tampa, Florida leg of Beyonce's Formation tour on the weekend.

Channel Seven's The Morning Show showed the footage of Jay twirling his four-year-old offspring around as Queen Bey could be heard singing End of Time in the background and it's the sweetest thing.

Now that's how you shake off a cheating scandal!