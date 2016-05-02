Khloe Kardashian face swaps her face with Gigi Hadid’s!

Is Khloe Kardashian secretly sisters with Gigi Hadid?!

The 31-year-old reality star shared a video of herself face swapping with the 21-year-old model on Snapchat.

"I'm so excited," Khloe joked in the clip. "It's my birthday, I'm finally 21, and I got a hot man, and I'm a f**king Victoria's Secret Angel."

Meanwhile, Khloe was spotted along with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at Gigi’s 21st birthday celebrations at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood this weekend.

It seems Koko was trying to steal the show from the birthday girl, as she wore a raunchy plunging outfit that barely covered her nipples!

