The Scandal star and her husband, former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, are expecting their second child together, according to E! News.

Kerry Washington is pregnant with baby number two!

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez taught Kerry Washington to dance

PHOTOS: Social media snaps from the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kerry and Nnamdi - who tied the knot in 2013 - already have a two-year-old daughter, Isabelle Amarachi, together.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actress previously revealed that becoming a mother completely changed her life and she feels "very lucky".

"You know it [motherhood] just turns your world upside down in the most beautiful way. She [Isabelle] makes me better, I hope, every day. I feel very lucky to be her mum," she said.

And the Scandal star certainly has lots of support as she's not afraid to ask her famous friends for parenting advice.

She said: "I called up Connie Britton, who adopted her son when she started Nashville. I emailed Jessica Alba. I have all these girls I have known for a long time. now we have a new chapter in our lives we can share ideas about.

"I will say I feel really, really blessed. I just feel really blessed that I'm kind of living extraordinary dreams come true in my work life and in my personal life."

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.