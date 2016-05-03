Don't think you're capable of being evil? Watch this film

How well do you know yourself? You know, really know yourself?

Standford

For example, if you were placed in a position of power would you abuse it? If you could torture someone without any repercussions would you do it?

Don't answer so quickly.

These were the very questions posed to a group of university students in the 1970s as part of an experiment designed to research the psychological effects of imprisonment.

The study, led by psychology professor Philip Zimbardo, saw 24 male students - all deemed mentally sane and healthy - placed into a stimulated prison experience.

Half of the men were chosen to act as guards, while the other half played prisoners. The experiment, which was due to last for two weeks, had to be shut down after just six days due to the worrying psychological effects it began to have on participants.

Since then, the effects of the study have been felt around the world most notably in the Abu Ghraib prisoner torture scandal of 2003.

A new film starring Billy Crudup titled The Stanford Experiment has attempted to bring the unsettling tale to the big screen.

Yahoo7 Entertainment sat down with the man behind the original experiment, professor Philip Zimbardo, to find out the secrets behind the film and the infamous study.



How close to reality was the film?

"It was remarkable to be on the set of a movie because they recreated the physical environment to the millimeter. I could not tell the difference between the real situation and what I saw when I walked into the studio.

"The actors all retreated into their roles and it was really like method acting."

What was it like to have Billy Crudup play you on screen?

"Well, here's this really handsome guy who's also a really good actor. The thing is Billy is more of a theatre performer, and so the only two negatives that I could find are that I tend to use my hands a lot when I talk, but actors are trained not to do that because it blocks their face.

"The other thing is that I think he's too negative from the beginning. Billy's not an academic, so he doesn't realise that professors and their helpers are like family.

"The experiment didn't start out as negative. It was only as we started to see the effects of the conditions on the participants that it became that way."

How accurately did the film capture the experiment?

"I would say it's 90% accurate. When I was writing The Lucifer Effect[Zimbardo's recount of the experiment] I was sending drafts to the screenwriter so all the dialogue in the movie is 100% accurate. The only problem for the filmmakers was having to compress six days into two hours.

"The only thing I would change is at the end of the film my girlfriend at the time [fellow psychologist Christina Maslach, who is now his wife] came down to visit me.

"While there she saw prisoners in the toilet line in which they had to wear bags on their heads. For me it was only a check mark on my daily agency, the toilet break, but she started to tear up.

"We argued for hours and she told me the experiment had changed me and that if I was this kind of person she didn't want to stay in a romantic relationship with me.

"In the movie our characters have the argument but it's not so dramatic and I do think it deprives Christine of her heroism".

Why do you think the experiment has had such a lasting effect on society?

"For many people it stimulates this kind of inner dialogue about human nature. In life we all play roles, we all say 'me' is this inner thing, and then suddenly you become this role because in life aren't we all playing a role? Whether it be a journalist or a psychologist or an actor. When someone asks you 'what do YOU do' you say the role you play.

"In the experiment the interesting thing is that everyone knew it was a psychological study. An ethics subjects committee had to approve it and no one at the time could've imaged that these young men, intelligent students playing a role, would withing two days become that role.

"Boys who were anti-authoritarian and made to play prison guards withing one day became that role. They started off docile and then became abusive and malicious. It was extraordinary."

The Stanford Prison Experiment is out now on DVD and Digital. RRP$ 34.95

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.