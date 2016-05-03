News

MKR's Zana and Gianni head out for night on the town

Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

She was known for being the villain with expensive taste on this year's My Kitchen Rules.

Despite the show having wrapped up, it seems Zana is still desperately trying to live up to her rich girl title.

The lawyer turned reality TV star took to her Instagram to show-off her uber expensive outfit during a special 'date night' with her hubby, Gianni.

Zana captioned this photo: "I always look forward to the nights where it's just my man and I. I'm a lucky girl, date night. Xx"

The 25-year-old wore a $239 white dress by Australian brand Paschucha, $1,300 YSl heels and a $890 Louis Vuitton clutch.

Zana also changed up her make-up look, ditching her signature red lipstick for a more natural tone.;

Zana captioned this photo: "Brisbane stepping it up with their night life"

The Victorian native has always been quick to reiterate her love of high-end fashion.

A quick search of her Instagram finds Zana posing in several expensive outfits, while in another shot she poses while ogling outside a closed Louis Vuitton store.

Zana captioned this photo: "My eyes light up when I see bags and shoes"

Guess old habits die hard.

