Seth Rogen had personal security after The Interview

Apparently The Interview — the Seth Rogen-James Franco North Korea comedy that caused a political firestorm and led to the Sony hack — was considered so legitimately dangerous that the studio hired security guards to protect Rogen and other key members of the creative team.

Well, at least for a little while.

“The studio provided the filmmakers with security, in case someone from North Korea was going to kill us, I guess,” Rogen said during a recent episode of the U.K.’s The Graham Norton Show.

“And then literally one day, they were just gone. I called everyone else. I was like, ‘Is your guy still there?’ They were like, ‘No, my guy’s gone.’”

Rogen’s security guard didn’t disappear because Kim Jong-un had him taken out; the star of Bad Neighbours 2 said that Sony “just didn’t want to pay for him anymore.”

“I was like, ‘I guess I’m safe now,’” he joked.

Rogen didn’t explain whether the security guards were put in place pre- or post-Sony hack (post-, probably) nor how long they protected and served Rogen and his colleagues. But during his time sitting next to fellow guest Paul Rudd and chatting with Norton, he did tell a fascinating story about working with a live tiger while filming The Interview. Because apparently everything associated with that movie required people to put their lives in jeopardy.

