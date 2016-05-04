Kit Harington had to tell Game of Thrones cast he was leaving

Kit Harington had to tell Game of Thrones staff he was leaving

Kit Harington lied to everyone about Jon Snow’s fate - including his colleagues!

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 29-year-old heartthrob says not even the Game of Thrones cast knew he was going to be resurrected, and he was sworn to secrecy.

So for nearly a year, Harington had to convince them and the show’s crew that he was leaving.

“At first I thought I would find it fun,” he reveals. “This will be a fun game. But I had to lie to a lot of close friends and cast members and crew. The longer it went, the more I felt like I was betraying them. So I did end up letting people in, slowly.”

But some cast members such as Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos, didn’t believe him.

“[He] told me to f*** off from the start,” he reveals.

But Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, was devastated that her onscreen brother would be leaving the show (as we would’ve been too).

“Sophie Turner, bless her, wrote me a really long letter about how much she loved working with me – and I still got it,” he adds. “That made me chuckle.”

