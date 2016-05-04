Beyonce and Jay Z have 'silently split' on numerous occasions

The 34-year-old singer fuelled speculation her husband had cheated on her with the lyrics to her new visual album Lemonade, which appeared to reference infidelity, and actress Shanica Knowles claims her relative hopes the tell-all record will save her marriage.

RELATED: The proof Rita Ora is not 'Becky with the good hair'

RELATED: Fans slay 'Single Ladies' dance alongside Queen Bey

RELATED: Kelly Rowland has no time for your Beyonce questions

Shanica said: "Beyonce has been encouraged to write about the affair rumours to help her deal with it all and help her determine whether she could work through everything or have to end the marriage.

"This has been a long process and I've heard they've had to deal with silent separations and splits over the past few years, but Bey is praying this album will actually save her marriage."

However, Shanica insists Beyonce - who has four-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with the rapper - and her spouse have a tricky few months ahead now all eyes are on their relationship.

She added: "She's been through the intense anger and I think she's now learning to forgive Jay.

"The next few months are going to be the test - this is make or break for them - but he's determined to do everything she can to make it work."

Despite the controversial lyrics, Beyonce praised her "beautiful husband" at the first show of her Formation world tour last week, and though fans speculated that proved the couple's eight-year marriage is back on track, Shanica admits their family are not convinced.

She told Britain's heat magazine: "Everyone is still very protective of Bey. She's trying to put a brave face on things but she may not be able to get over this.

"Despite doing everything in her power to make it work, this could backfire. She's admitted that she still may end up divorcing him.

"It's up to Jay to continue fighting for her and prove that he's determined to do whatever it takes to keep his wife."

*Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.*