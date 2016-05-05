We've all got one.

Robert Downey Jr. reveals who his "free pass" would be

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr could read about himself all day

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr celebrates son's sobriety

Now Robert Downey Jr. has revealed who his celebrity "hall pass" is and reckons his wife would totally approve of his choice.

Speaking with radio host Howard Stern, Robert revealed that although he is "very happily married" he was looking forward to have Gwyneth Paltrow return to the Iron Man franchise as his love interest.

"I've got to get her back in these movies so I can make out with her on screen again," he joked.

"My free pass, because her and Susan [Robert's wife] are such good friends, is Paltrow."

When the radio host asked if Gwynnie and Bobby's on-screen lovin' would make his wife jealous, the actor said she could "care less" - as long as they kept it within the confines of the fictional Iron Man universe.

Scandal!

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.