The 37-year-old 'Fools Gold' actress and her 70-year-old mother intend to mark the annual day at Kate's home surrounded by their entire family, whilst the children make them gifts as they indulge in an all-day feast.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn will spend Mother's Day in bed

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine about her weekend plans, the The First Wives Club actress said, "We're going to Kate's. Everybody's kids will make things, and all the guys will be there, and then we'll all get in bed and eat."

Meanwhile, Kate - who has four-year-old son Bingham with her ex-partner Matt Bellamy - has admitted she has learned a lot from her mother, and shares a strong trusting bond with her parent.

The blonde beauty explained, "It can never be one thing. She's my great confidante."

However, Goldie was never a strict parent and gave her children freedom to do as they wished when they were growing up.

Speaking previously, Kate said, "What makes mum the best is that she never put any expectations too high on the kids. She just wanted us to be doing the things that made us happy, as long as we were working hard, but we never had to live up to something."

Goldie - who had Kate and son Oliver, 39, with her ex-husband Bill Hudson - added, "You can't tell your kids what to do, but you can show them. And by example your kids learn ultimately [it's] not what you say, it's what you do. So, they've watched us for better or worse."