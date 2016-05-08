He's the favourite to walk away with this year's Gold Logie.

Waleed Aly: "I'd rather see Carrie win the Gold"

But *The Projects Waleed Aly has told Yahoo7 Entertainment__ he'd rather see the honour bestowed upon his colleague, Carrie Bickmore.

"She's been great at giving advice," he said. "Honestly there's been no tension or competitiveness. In fact, there have been times - and it's quite humbling to feel this - but there have been times when I've felt like she's barracking for me, which is extraordinary".

The academic-turned-TV personality revealed that he'd like to see Carrie to walk away with the Gold if only to see if she can top last year's touching speech.

"I would love to see her win it - if only to see how the hell she's going to follow up on what she did last year, because secretly, I think she knows she can't follow it up," he joked.

Carrie walked away with the Gold last year and left the room in tears with her speech in which she gave a touching tribute to her late husband who died of brain cancer.

Along with Waleed, Carrie will be going up against Essie Davis, Grant Denyer, Lee Lin Chin and Scott Cam for the Gold.

