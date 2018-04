It's that time of year again, the 2016 TV Week Logie Awards are finally upon us!

The 2016 Logies winners!

Television heavyweights Carrie Bickmore and Grant Deneyer as the top contenders to take home the 'Gold Logie', while Home & Away's Stephen Peacocke and Bonnie Sven have also been nominated for awards for 'Best Actor' and 'Best Actress'.

The full list of winners:

MOST OUTSTANDING ACTRESS

*****WINNER*********** DEBORAH MAILMAN - Lorraine, Redfern Now: Promise Me, ABC

ESSIE DAVIS - Phryne Fisher, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, ABC

MANDY MCELHINNEY - Gina Rinehart, House Of Hancock, NINE NETWORK

PAMELA RABE - Joan Ferguson, Wentworth, FOXTEL – SOHO

SARAH SNOOK - Anna Ivin, The Beautiful Lie, ABC

GOLD LOGIE - BEST PERSONALITY ON AUSTRALIAN TV

CARRIE BICKMORE - The Project, NETWORK TEN

ESSIE DAVIS - Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, ABC

GRANT DENYER - Family Feud/The Great Australian Spelling Bee, NETWORK TEN

LEE LIN CHIN - SBS World News/The Feed, SBS

SCOTT CAM - The Block/ Reno Rumble, NINE NETWORK

*****WINNER********** WALEED ALY - The Project, NETWORK TEN

BEST REALITY PROGRAM

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, NETWORK TEN

MasterChef Australia, NETWORK TEN

My Kitchen Rules, CHANNEL SEVEN

The Bachelorette, Australia NETWORK TEN

****WINNER****** The Block, NINE NETWORK

BEST ACTOR

CRAIG MCLACHLAN - The Doctor Blake Mysteries, ABC

*****WINNER***** ERIK THOMSON - 800 Words, CHANNEL SEVEN

FIRASS DIRANI - House Husbands, NINE NETWORK

JOSH THOMAS - Please Like Me, ABC

STEPHEN PEACOCKE - Home And Away, CHANNEL SEVE

BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

******WINNER***** Family Feud, NETWORK TEN

Gruen Transfer, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, NETWORK TEN

The Voice, NINE NETWORK

The X Factor Australia, CHANNEL SEVEN

MOST OUTSTANDING COMEDY PROGRAM

No Activity, STAN

Open Slather, FOXTEL – THE COMEDY CHANNEL

Please Like Me, ABC

******WINNER******** Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC

Utopia, ABC

BEST ACTRESS

BONNIE SVEEN - Home And Away, CHANNEL SEVEN

ESSIE DAVIS - Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, ABC

*******WINNER******* JESSICA MARAIS - Love Child, NINE NETWORK

JULIA MORRIS - House Husbands, NINE NETWORK

MARTA DUSSELDORP - A Place To Call Home, FOXTEL – SOHO

BEST DRAMA PROGRAM

800 Words, CHANNEL SEVEN

A Place To Call Home, FOXTEL – SOHO

******WINNER********** Home And Away, CHANNEL SEVEN

House Husbands, NINE NETWORK

Love Child, NINE NETWORK

BEST NEW TALENT

********WINNER******** ADAM DOVILE - Better Homes And Gardens, CHANNEL SEVEN

BENSON JACK ANTHONY - 800 Words, CHANNEL SEVEN

DAN REILLY - The Block, NINE NETWORK

JOEL JACKSON - Deadline Gallipoli/ Peter Allen: Not The Boy Next Door, FOXTEL – SHOWCASE/ CHANNEL SEVEN

PIA MILLER - Home And Away, CHANNEL SEVEN

MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR

DAN WYLLIE - Jimmy, No Activity, STAN

DAVID BERRY - James Bligh, A Place To Call Home, FOXTEL – SOHO

RYAN CORR - Corporal Macdonald, Banished, FOXTEL – BBC FIRST

*******WINNER****** TIM MINCHIN - Jacob, No Activity, STAN, AND Smasher Sullivan, The Secret River, ABC

BEST PRESENTER

AMANDA KELLER - The Living Room, NETWORK TEN

CARRIE BICKMORE - The Project, NETWORK TEN

GRANT DENYER - Family Feud/ The Great Australian Spelling Bee, NETWORK TEN

LEE LIN CHIN - SBS World News/The Feed, SBS

********WINNER******** WALEED ALY - The Project, NETWORK TEN

MOST OUTSTANDING SPORTS COVERAGE

2015 Australian Open, CHANNEL SEVEN/7TWO

Emirates Melbourne Cup, CHANNEL SEVEN

*****WINNER******* KFC T20 Big Bash League, NETWORK TEN

NRL Telstra Premiership Grand Final, NINE NETWORK

Holden State Of Origin II, NINE NETWORK

BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Better Homes And Gardens, CHANNEL SEVEN

Gardening Australia, ABC

Getaway, NINE NETWORK

Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL – THE LIFESTYLE CHANNEL

*****WINNER***** The Living Room, NETWORK TEN

BEST FACTUAL PROGRAM

Australian Story, ABC

Bondi Rescue, NETWORK TEN

Bondi Vet, NETWORK TEN

*****WINNER*********** Gogglebox, FOXTEL – THE LIFESTYLE CHANNEL/NETWORK TEN

Who Do You Think You Are?, SBS

MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS

*****WINNER*********** CELIA IRELAND - Liz Birdsworth, Wentworth, FOXTEL – SOHO

EMILY BARCLAY - Sarah Hayes, Glitch, ABC

HARRIET DYER - Patricia Saunders, Love Child, NINE NETWORK

JENNI BAIRD - Regina Standish, A Place To Call Home, FOXTEL – SOHO

RARRIWUY HICK - Robyn Davis, Redfern Now: Promise Me, ABC

BEST SPORTS PROGRAM

AFL 360, FOXTEL – FOX FOOTY

*****WINNER*********** Marngrook Footy Show, NITV

The AFL Footy Show, NINE NETWORK

The NRL Footy Show, NINE NETWORK

Wide World Of Sports, NINE NETWORK

MOST OUTSTANDING NEWS COVERAGE

“Iraq-Syria War Coverage” - ABC 7pm News, ABC

“Liberal Leadership Crisis: Abbott V Turnbull”, FOXTEL – SKY NEWS LIVE

“Migrant Crisis – Special Report” - ABC 7pm News, ABC

“Paris Attack” - Seven News, CHANNEL SEVEN

*****WINNER*********** “Parramatta Shooting” - Seven News, CHANNEL SEVEN

MOST OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Bottersnikes & Gumbles, CHANNEL SEVEN

Bushwhacked!, ABC3

Little Lunch, ABC3

Play Along With Sam, FOXTEL – NICK JR.

*****WINNER*********** Ready For This, ABC3

MOST OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

*****WINNER*********** Gruen, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, NETWORK TEN

The Voice, NINE NETWORK

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

The X Factor Australia, CHANNEL SEVEN

MOST OUTSTANDING MINISERIES OR TELEMOVIE

Deadline Gallipoli, FOXTEL – SHOWCASE

House Of Hancock, NINE NETWORK

Peter Allen: Not The Boy Next Door, CHANNEL SEVEN

The Beautiful Lie, ABC

*****WINNER*********** The Secret River, ABC

BEST NEWS PANEL OR CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM

60 Minutes, NINE NETWORK

Q&A, ABC

Sunrise, CHANNEL SEVEN

*****WINNER*********** The Project, NETWORK TEN

Today, NINE NETWORK

MOST OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

800 Words, CHANNEL SEVEN

A Place To Call Home, FOXTEL – SOHO

*****WINNER*********** Glitch, ABC

Love Child, NINE NETWORK

Wentworth, FOXTEL – SOHO

MOST OUTSTANDING PUBLIC AFFAIRS REPORT

“Catching A Monster” - 60 Minutes, NINE NETWORK

“Hitting Home” - Hitting Home, ABC

“Making A Killing” - Four Corners, ABC

****WINNER*********** “The Killing Season” - The Killing Season, ABC

“The Siege Survivors” - 60 Minutes, NINE NETWORK

MOST OUTSTANDING ACTOR

*****WINNER*********** ALEX DIMITRIADES - Matt Bashir, The Principal, SBS

HUGH DANCY - Ellis Ashmead Bartlett, Deadline Gallipoli, FOXTEL – SHOWCASE

MALCOLM KENNARD - Ivan Milat, Catching Milat, CHANNEL SEVEN

PATRICK BRAMMALL - James Hayes, Glitch, ABC

SAM NEILL - Lang Hancock, House Of Hancock, NINE NETWORK'''

