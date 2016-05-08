News

Julia Morris performs 'I Need A Hero' at the 2016 Logies

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Entertainment /


Julia Morris performs 'I Need A Hero' at the 2016 Logies

After enough jibbing from Shane Jacobson, Julia Morris finally took to the stage to perform 'I Need A Hero' at the 2016 Logies!

Julia Morris. Photo: Channel 9

Earlier in the show, Shane showed a clip of a young Julia busting out to I Need a Hero, and in turn she offered to perform the song again then and there.

Julia. Photo: Channel 9

“I’ll have a go,” Julia told Shane after he teased her with the old footage. “You want it live and dangerous babes?”

And boy did she deliver! Her performance was hilarious!

Julia Morris. Photo: Channel 9


The original clip was from Julia’s first TV appearance in 1985 on a show called Safeway Places, which was a talent program. Unfortunately, she didn’t take out the show.

Julia owning the stage while presenting an award earlier.

