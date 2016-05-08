Julia Morris performs 'I Need A Hero' at the 2016 Logies

After enough jibbing from Shane Jacobson, Julia Morris finally took to the stage to perform 'I Need A Hero' at the 2016 Logies!

Earlier in the show, Shane showed a clip of a young Julia busting out to I Need a Hero, and in turn she offered to perform the song again then and there.

“I’ll have a go,” Julia told Shane after he teased her with the old footage. “You want it live and dangerous babes?”

And boy did she deliver! Her performance was hilarious!



The original clip was from Julia’s first TV appearance in 1985 on a show called, which was a talent program. Unfortunately, she didn’t take out the show.

