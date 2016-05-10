Jennifer Lawrence is back to her old awkward red carpet days.

Not again! Jlaw takes a tumble at 'X-Men' premiere

The 25-year-old looked stunning in a cut-out, silver gown at a fan screening of X-Men: Apocalypse in London, but was captured on camera stumbling to escape from the oncoming rain.

Between posing with her co-stars - like James McAvoy and Olivia Munn - and rushing to sign autographs for eager fans, Lawrence stumbled over the train of her dress, landing on her assistant's shoulder.

The slip-up occurred as the star - who plays Mystique in the popular franchise - broke into a jog down the red carpet.

Of course, this isn't the first time the actress has taken a tumble in public - she famously fell up the stairs on her way to collect her Best Actress Oscar at the 2013 Academy Awards.

The next year, she also fell over when arriving at the Oscars, tripping over a traffic cone and landing on her hands and knees.

