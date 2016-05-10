Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid almost kicked out of Coachella!

Aussie music producer Flume nearly had Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid kicked out of Coachella!

In an interview with Nova 96.9, the muso revealed his manager spotted two girls dancing “really full on” near the sound booth at this year’s festival.

“I was playing at Coachella week two and my manager was watching the show from the lighting desk out in the crowd and these two girls came up and started dancing in front of him, like really full on,” he revealed.

“And he was like ‘god damit it I need to get these girls out of here,’ so he went to ask them to move away from the sound booth and realised it was Taylor Swift and her friend that Gigi Hadid girl."

The girls were celebrating Swift’s birthday, and their security guard told Flume’s manager kicking them out wasn’t an option.

“Their security guard went up to him [my manager] and goes, ‘you're not kicking them out.’"

