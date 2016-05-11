Sharon Osbourne speaks out on Ozzy split

Sharon Osbourne addressed her split from Ozzy Osbourne as she appeared on 'The Talk' on Tuesday.

Sharon Osbourne speaks out on Ozzy Osbourne split

The 63-year-old star - who was absent from the talk show on Monday (09.05.16) - has been trying to ignore the coverage of her separation from the Black Sabbath star over an alleged affair with a hairdresser.

She said: "I'm 63 years of age, and I can't keep living like this ... I've been avoiding looking at any pictures or reading anything. I know what's going on. I don't need to read about or see about it. It's like putting salt in a wound. I don't need to ... He's back, and now I'm out of the house," she said while sipping Lemonade - a reference to Beyonce's album about making lemonade when life throws you lemons AKA your hubby cheats!

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne recently broke his silence to deny rumours he had suffered a relapse.

He said: "I have been sober for three and a quarter years. I have not touched drugs or alcohol in that time. Any reports that I am not sober are completely inaccurate."

Meanwhile, Sharon - who has Kelly, 31, Aimee, 32 and Jack, 30, with Ozzy - is said to have gone "ballistic" when she found "proof" he had an affair.

A source said: "Sharon went ballistic with Ozzy and accused him of having the affair. She said she had suspected something had been going on for some time and now had proof.

"People are wondering whether Sharon went through Ozzy's phone before accusing him. She has done that before but in the past she was checking if he'd been using drugs. Ozzy was extremely sheepish and admitted being close to Michelle. It is likely Sharon has discovered calls and possibly meetings.

"He is not speaking to Sharon and she has not let him back into the house. Ozzy went straight to the Beverly Hills hotel which is very near their home. He is well known there and has been there before when they've had rows."