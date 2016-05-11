Bindi Irwin returns to co-host DWTS

Bindi Irwin has returned to Dancing With The Stars US... to help co-host an episode with Tom Bergeron!

The TV presenter got Bindi to throw to an ad break and handed her the microphone to announce the upcoming dancers.

Like a pro, the 17-year-old read from the teleprompter while her mother Terri looked on proudly.

Bindi's no stranger to the DWTS stage having won last year's series with dancing veteran Derek Hough.

After appearing on the show, Bindi shared a snapshot of her with Tom on Instagram and wrote: 'Missed my other family @dancingabc! Tonight was spectacular and @tombergeron love you so much, it was great to be back in the ballroom.'

Later this month, the teen will be joined by former dance partner Derek Hough and DWTS host Tom Bergeron at the first Steve Irwin Gala Dinner, which aims to raise funds for animal conservation.

