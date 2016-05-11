The Byron Bay baker who said 'no' to Chris Hemsworth!

Meet the woman who said 'no' to Chris Hemsworth!

Over the weekend, the Thor actor revealed he had to make a cake for his daughter, India Rose, on her birthday because a baker told him they didn't have time to make one for him.

“What happens when the bakery says they don't have time to make your daughter a birthday cake?” he captioned the pic.

And now Mamamia has found the baker in question, Tara Pearson!

"At the pinnacle of a very busy week, a friend tagged me in a post on Facebook: “Tara Pearson to the rescue!” she said. It was a photo of a homemade dinosaur cake posted from Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram account," Tara tells the website.

“That seems vaguely familiar,” I thought. Could I have been that bakery too busy for Chris Hemsworth?

"He does live in the locality and I did turn a few cakes away this week. Nah!"

In the open letter, Tara reveals it suddenly hit her afterwards that Chris, 32, had called her about making a cake, but hadn't revealed who he was.

"Then it hit me. OMG!! It WAS me! I had actually spoken to Chris Hemsworth on the phone and I said “No” to him," she continues.

"Begin the inner turmoil. All those comments plastered all over the internet flashed in my mind like a scene from a movie… “Crazy” “Someone actually told you they couldn’t? lol”, “Don’t have time?

"Pshh do they even know who they are talking to?”. I remembered the phone conversation. It all came flooding back.

"He didn’t say who he was, which I think is wonderful and so refreshing – a celebrity as well known as Chris Hemsworth didn’t play the celeb card. Even when I said no. What a guy! Seriously. Respect."

