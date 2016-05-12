Azealia Banks axed from festival for racist Zayn Tweets

London's Born & Bred Festival has yanked Azealia Banks from their line up after she posted a barrage of racist Tweets directed at Zayn Malik.
The foul-mouthed rapper was trending worldwide on Wednesday after she attacked the former One Direction singer on social media for allegedly pinching her work for his new video Like I Would.
She did start off saying she liked the singer and thought he was a “cutie pie”.
But after Zayn hit back at the accusations, things quickly got ugly:
Although Azealia has deleted her Tweets she said obscene things including he was a member of One Direction only “to draw brown attention” followed by:
“When your entire extended family has been obliterated by good ol’ the U.S of A will you still be trying to... Act like a white boy pretending to be black?
“Do you understand that you are a sand n----r who emulates white boys' renditions of black male hood?
"Act like a white boy pretending to be black?"
The UK event is taking place June 4 and 5 in London and Azealia was the headlining act until event managers said this in a statement: