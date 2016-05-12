Azealia Banks axed from festival for racist Zayn Tweets

London's Born & Bred Festival has yanked Azealia Banks from their line up after she posted a barrage of racist Tweets directed at Zayn Malik.

The foul-mouthed rapper was trending worldwide on Wednesday after she attacked the former One Direction singer on social media for allegedly pinching her work for his new video Like I Would.

She did start off saying she liked the singer and thought he was a “cutie pie”.

But after Zayn hit back at the accusations, things quickly got ugly:

No lies ... I see you reaching but I don't care 😆✌🏽️ — zayn (@zaynmalik) May 10, 2016

Although Azealia has deleted her Tweets she said obscene things including he was a member of One Direction only “to draw brown attention” followed by:

“When your entire extended family has been obliterated by good ol’ the U.S of A will you still be trying to... Act like a white boy pretending to be black?

“Do you understand that you are a sand n----r who emulates white boys' renditions of black male hood?

"Act like a white boy pretending to be black?"

The UK event is taking place June 4 and 5 in London and Azealia was the headlining act until event managers said this in a statement: