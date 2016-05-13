Exclusive: Molly Meldrum reveals the truth behind Peter Andre's biggest hit

Molly Meldrum is never one to shy away from a good story, and when we caught up with the icon of Australian music, he had a few good ones on hand.

Molly Meldrum reveals the truth behind Peter Andre's biggest hit

Celebrating the release of Molly: The Real Thing, a documentary about his life, on DVD, Meldrum revealed to Yahoo7 Entertainment that he managed to convince Peter Andre to change the title of his biggest musical hit.

"I'll tell you one thing about Peter Andre...He originally wanted to call the song Mysterious Man", Meldrum began.

"He wouldn't change it, initially, and [everyone at the studio] said he wouldn't change his mind, no matter what I said.

"So I rang the studios late one night...and when Peter came on the phone I said, 'Listen to me very carefully...you know how, mainly in Australia, some people think you're gay...'"

"'No they don't!' he said. And I said, 'Well, maybe they do! And what's more, they'll probably think [you are gay with that song title], so I think you should change that from Mysterious Man to Mysterious Girl."

The rest, as they say, is history.

Meldrum's speciality is no doubt recounting stories of his celebrity encounters, parties with famous friends and insider music knowledge, but there's one thing he's not that keen to discuss: himself.

"I'm a shy person..I really hate seeing myself or talking about myself or anything like that," he says when we ask how it feels to see his life put into documentary form.

"I was embarrassed about it, that's why I tried to get away to Bangkok and get away from all the hype...Of course, I totally stuffed that up by having an accident over there and causing more bloody headlines!" he laughs.

The 73-year-old Aussie icon suffered four cracked ribs and dislocated his shoulder in an accident while on holiday in Thailand in late January, when the mini-series based on his life - and the documentary - was going to air.

Despite the public attention and interest in his life, Meldrum is one of the most down-to-earth names in the business, revealing that he was "very flattered and grateful" to be honoured in a documentary by his famous friends, including Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Shane Warne, Delta Goodrem and Hugh Jackman.

Having dished out advice to some of Australia's biggest celebrity names, Meldrum reveals the best piece of his advice came from his younger years, when he was being raised by his grandmother.

"She said to remember that no-one is above you, but more importantly, no-one is below you. You treat everyone the same and I've tried to live on that for all of my life...nobody is above or below us," he says.

Molly: The Real Thing is out now on DVD & Digital.

