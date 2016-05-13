StarringJohnCho highlights Hollywood's problem with race

#StarringJohnCho on Hollywood's problem with race

Let's face it - Hollywood isn't known for its diversity when it comes to casting.

Emma Stone as an Asian in Aloha, anyone?

Well, now actor John Cho has launched a massive middle-finger to the entire industry with the hashtag #StarringJohnCho.

The idea behind the movement was to feature the Asian-American actor, who's starred in blockbusters such as Star Trek and the Harold and Kumar franchise, in major male roles.

Check out some of the awesome creations below:

