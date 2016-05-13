Caitlyn slams claims she's transitioning back to Bruce

After facing claims she has been 'miserable' since her transition, Cailtyn Jenner says she is not going back to her life as Bruce.

The reality star - who revealed she was a trans woman in 2015 - has slammed speculation she regrets her change, and dismissed the gossip as "not true".

Caitlyn's rep responded in a statement to New York's Daily News: "Not worth commenting on such an idiotic report. Of course it's not true."

Author Ian Halperin, who recently wrote a Kardashian tell-all, said multiple sources told him Cait was miserable for months in the aftermath of last year’s transition and has "sex change regret."

"She’s thrilled she has raised awareness about how transgender people have long been discriminated against but I think there’s a chance she’ll de-transition in the next couple years,” Halperin alleges a lifelong friend told him.

