Taylor Swift rocks out in new ad for Apple Music!

The 26-year-old singer shared a video for the company on her Twitter, captioning it, “Dance like no one’s watching.” (And by no one, she means the whole wide world!)

“I love a quiet night at home,” she says in the clip before lip syncing and dancing to I Believe in a Thing Called Love by The Darkness.

No wonder Apple chose the hitmaker, as is one of most influential artists and was named the highest paid musicians of 2015 by Billboard.

The Shake It Off star has earned $134 million from album sales, streaming and publishing revenue and her 1989 world tour.

Swift, who won three Grammy Awards in February for Best Music Video, Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year, was also was named one of the 2015 Time 100 by editors at Time magazine and will be honoured with the first Taylor Swift Award at the BMI Pop Awards later this month.

