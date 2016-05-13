Amy Schumer pokes fun at frustrations of shopping!

Amy Schumer poked fun at the frustrations of shopping on an episode for her sketch show Inside Amy Schumer.

Amy Schumer hilarious clip about the frustrations of shopping!

In the clip, the comedian is in a clothing store looking for an outfit, but is unable to find something that fits her size.

When she asks a shop assistant for a top in a US size 12, she isn’t very is unhelpful.

“Could you keep your voice down? You’re scaring the thinner customers,” she tells her, before adding, “We have a while section for your situation.”

A-Schu finds herself in a field with Lena Dunham, who is wearing a see-through jacket.

