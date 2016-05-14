Meghan Trainor's EPIC faceplant

The perils of high heels! Meghan Trainor took a terrifying tumble right onto her back during a musical performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — crashing to the ground as she turned to face the audience right at the end of her song.

The 22-year-old star tried to steady herself against the mic stand but ended up being unable to stay vertical and slumped to the floor where she lay until her show host came to rescue her.

Acting the gentleman, Jimmy Fallon decided the best thing to do to turn Trainor’s fall into a joke, was to get down on the stage beside her!

Trainor managed to see the funny side and started cracking up with Fallon, and eventually both got to their feet to huge applause from the show crowd.

Ironically, Trainor’s fall came right at the end of quite an energetic performance, during which the singer had managed to stay balanced on her platform shoes with no problem at all!

Taking to Twitter after her fall, Trainor was in great spirits. When a fan asked if she’d hurt herself she insisted she was fine (and was still able to laugh about it!)

“Might have fell down… but I KILLLED that sh-t hahaha,” she wrote. “#keepinitreal thank you @fallontonight.”

