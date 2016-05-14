Azealia Banks responds to Twitter ban

Following a week of controversy that saw Azealia Banks direct a series of racially charged tweets at former One Direction member Zayn Malik, Twitter made the decision to suspend the 24-year-old’s social media account, while providing a link to the website’s conditions on “abusive tweets and behaviour”.

In light of the news, the US rapper has taken to Instagram where she has responded to the ban and continued the hate-fire, labelling her critics “f***ing cry babies.”

As an immediate response, she posted a meme along with the caption: “THEM MOTHERF***ERS GOT ME.”

Then she slammed the hordes of people that reported her and Twitter for their final verdict on the matter, before attempting to place blame elsewhere.

She wrote on the image sharing site: “Realise that I insulted Indians, Pakistani, black folk… and my Twitter didn’t get suspended until I said “whiteness is a mental illness” you guys need to pay the f*** attention to what is happening here.”

The star also reposted a number of supportive messages that she had received from her fans, though they were few and far between.

The outspoken rapper’s social media tirade started with a post that accused Zayn of ‘copying’ her ideas, writing: “Damn Zayn be mood boarding the s**t out of me… I’m not mad about this though. Zayn is a cutie pie,” alongside a picture collage of images taken from both of their music videos.

It didn’t take long for Azealia to become infuriated and the situation escalated when she aimed her vitriol at 14-year-old Skai Jackson, who had publically defended Zayn.

Consequently, the London Rinse: Born & Bred festival dropped her as the headlining act, and later, the provocative singer tried to justify her bitter rant by explaining: “I said what I said to Zayn because I was angry. He felt as if he was too good to acknowledge me yet not too good to copy me creatively.”

She continued: “I had to remind him that we’re both in the same boat in this industry and people of colour by reminding him that no matter what you may think of yourself the world still sees you as “other”. As they see me.”

She went on to justify her reasons behind the attack on the 14-year-old: “Skai Jackson’s mum was on the internet tweeting for me which is why I went in. I knew it wasn’t a 14 year old on there.”

