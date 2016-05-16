One Direction appear on Family Guy

One Direction to appear in Family Guy

One Direction have reunited…. to appear on Family Guy!

In a clip shared by Entertainment Weekly, the British boy band cameo on an episode aired last weekend called Run, Chris, Run.

In the clip we see Stewie telling Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan ‘horror stories’.

"So they checked into their hotel suite, but the minibar had no sparkling water, only still!’ Stewie tells the boys to their horror.

“They looked in the wardrobe and discovered that the stylist had only brought non-skinny jeans.”

