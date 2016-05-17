James Blunt shuts down Twitter troll

Don’t diss James Blunt and expect to get away with it, as one unfortunate Twitter troll found out!

The British singer shut down a social media user who asked, “Who invited James Blunt to the Invictus Games?”

“Prince Harry. By text. BOOM!” Blunt replied.

The star’s fans were quick to support him against said troll, as one follower replied, "That would be former Captain James Blunt of HM Armed Forces. Show some respect to the man."

Another commented, "Well played sir, well played."

It's no secret that the singer, 42, and Harry, 31, are longtime friends.

Hazza, who has regularly supported James at gigs, also asked the musician to perform at the 2014 Invictus Games closing ceremony in London.

James' most recent performance was on Sunday night at the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor.

James has been entertaining Twitter followers since he joined in 2009.

"No one really likes James Blunt right?" one Twitter user once posted, to which the You’re Beautiful singer responded, "Yeah, I bought those 20 million albums myself."

