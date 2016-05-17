Macklemore crashes wedding with his mum

Macklemore gave a bride and groom the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday when he crashed their wedding in Washington D.C.

Thankfully, the Grammy-winner Snapchatted the excursion from beginning to end.

“When your mom is really trying to crash the wedding (sic),” he wrote on a video of his mama lurking outside of the ballroom doors at the hotel.

Eventually the mother/son duo made it inside the reception where he danced with partygoers and the DJ played his hit 2013 track, Thrift Shop.

“When your mom tells you to crash the wedding,” he wrote on another video with a group of guests from the bash.

The rapper was in town to speak with President Barack Obama during the U.S. leader’s weekly address about addiction and prescription drug abuse, during which Macklemore talked about his own recovery and the loss of a friend who overdosed on prescription drugs.

Hallie Stephens writes for Yahoo.com