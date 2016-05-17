When you're a celeb busy running around Fashion Week, it's easy to get tuckered out.

Samantha Jade at Fashion Week: 'I wish I could take a nap'

Just ask Samantha Jade: the musician-turned-actress is busy recording in the music studio while attending Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia.

"I wish I could have a nap," the singer told Yahoo7 Entertainment when we caught her after the Bec & Bridge show.

"I'm not doing that many shows because I'm in the studio, I'm working a lot this week, but today is my fashion day!"

The 29-year-old also revealed she nearly missed the show entirely, thanks to a misguided Uber driver.

"The Uber driver took us a whole different way! I live in Darlinghurst, not too far from here, but he took us through Darling Harbour!" she laughed.

"Talk about a scenic route! I thought, 'Oh my god, where are we going?'"

Thankfully, the show was also running behind schedule, and the singer made it just in time to pick out some potential new outfits straight from the runway.

"I was thinking, I’m going to wear that to that party, and I’ve got that coming up where I can wear that..." she said.

Keep up with all our coverage of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia at yahoo7.com.au/mbfwa.

