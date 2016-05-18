'Prison Break' star's awkward live TV plug

Aussie star Dominic Purcell had something of a live TV fail while chatting with Sunrise hosts David 'Kochie' Koch and Samantha Armytage this morning.

The actor had joined the pair from New York to talk about the exciting reboot of his hit TV show Prison Break.

After spending most of the conversation discussing his early time trying to break into the US acting market ("they told me sucked") Dominic realised he'd forgotten one very important thing: a plug for his sponsor.

That face when you realise you forgot to thank your sponsor. Source: Seven

Just as Sam began wrapping up her chat with Dominic with a "thanks for your time", he interjected, saying: "Oh yeah, one last thing".

Then, as the camera cut back to him, Dominic held up his wrist to show off a very fancy looking watch.

"I'm very proud to be the ambassador of Marcel - a Swiss/Australian watch company," he said. "It's a piece of Australia that I keep with me".

Kochie then began trying to make some awkward banter with the actor about the company - but it was too late - the conversation had fallen flat.

The pair let Dominic finish his plug before Kochie ended the segment with a friendly: "good stuff".

Note to actors: Remember your sponsors!

