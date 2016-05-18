There's fears for Sinead O'Connor's mental health after the singer posted an unhinged Facebook rant aimed at her family just a day after going missing.

What's going on with Sinead O'Connor?

RELATED: Sinead O'Connor's suicide attempt

RELATED: Sinead O'Connor accuses Kim Kardashian of killing music

Thankfully she was found by authorities at a local hotel, but her erratic behavior is continuing.

In a post aimed at her ex-husband and children the Nothing Compares 2 U singer wrote: "Every one of you better pray that I die".

She continued: "Because I'm suing the f***ing lot of you for what you've done to me if I manage to live through it".

"I will see you all in court," she continues.

"I want damages. I have been unable to work. I have lost last year’s income and this year’s. I have had enormous medical expenses, and enormous trauma because of your torturing of me. As I said. You fu**ing best pray God kills me because unlike my poor mother, I will not let this drop."

The 49-year-old was reported missing on Monday in Wilmette, a suburb about 15 miles north of Chicago, after failing to return from a bike ride at 6am the day before.

She was later found by authorities at a hotel.

The singer has a history of mental health issues. In November last year she revealed she'd "taken an overdose" on her official Facebook page.

It was not her first suicide attempt.

In 2007, she told Oprah that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and tried to kill herself on her 33rd birthday.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.