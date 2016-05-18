Channel Seven defends H&A blunder

Channel Seven has leapt to the defence of Home And Away after the hit drama was accused of accidentally switching the side of actress Kassandra Clementi's fake amputated arm mid-episode.

Seven defends H&A actress' 'switched' amputated arm

RELATED: Meet Summer Bay's newest family

RELATED: Bonnie Sveen confirms she s leaving Home and Away

"On @homeandaway last night Maddy was looking in the mirror so it appeared her bandaged arm was on the other side...," Channel Seven's Twitter account explained.

"Thanks for noticing, we love that you are paying attention. #reflection @homeandaway."

Fans of the show were left fuming when they noticed that the character Maddy, who lost her arm in an explosion during a previous episode, had seemingly switched her amputated limb during last night's episode.

"Get your act together Home And Away...which arm is it...#strewth #turnitup #homeandaway #leftorright," wrote one Twitter user.

It wasn't long before Channel Seven explained the confusion, citing Maddy's reflection as the cause of the mix-up.

Kassandra has yet to comment on her character's controversy.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.