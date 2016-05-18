It's not all getting your hair did and scoring free clothes.

The most unglam things celebs did at Fashion Week

Celebs, models and designers reveal the secret crappy things they have to do in order to look like they're having an oh-so-chic time during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week:

Bridget Malcolm:

"I have five outfits today and I have been running in and out of the toilet to get changed. It's not glamorous at all but it's what you have to do."

Maddy King

"Kris (Smith) accidentally pushed the door in front of me while I was doing my makeup and my eye liner went in my eye."

Anna Heinrich

"I'm going to be getting changed in the car."

Tully Smyth

“My feet are aching and my spray tan will wear off by Wednesday – yah not looking so hot then.”

Sara Donaldson of Harper and Harley

"I always wear the heels for the first few days and now I'm in flats. My boyfriend saw my feet last night and told me I need to respect my feet more. He wouldn't give me a message though he's like ' get those things away from me.'"

Jesinta Campbell

"Wear flats wherever possible!"

Samantha Jade

"I'm flustered because my Uber took us the wrong way. I live in Darlinghurst, so I don’t live very far from here… and he went through Darling Harbour. Just the scenic route."

Christian Wilkins

"We got stuck in an elevator fir 40 minutes! I had to twerk to Beyonce to entertainment everone."