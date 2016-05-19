Lauren Conrad claims she was locked in a basement at Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's wedding.

Lauren Conrad "locked in basement" by The Hills producers

The 30-year-old reality TV star has recalled her Hills co-stars' 2009 nuptials and remembers being shut in the church with two security guards by the show's producers after attempting to leave to get to an event with then-boyfriend Kyle Howard.

RELATED: Audrina Patridge Reveals Secrets from 'The Hills'

RELATED: Audrina Patridge is pregnant

She said: "The power went out, the generator went out and I said, 'I need to leave!'.

"And [producers] wouldn't let me leave! They literally locked me in the basement with two security guards and wouldn't let me leave! And I was like, 'You can't keep me here!' I was throwing a fit!"

Lauren - who married William Tell in September 2014 - and her college pal Heidi famously fell out while they were both on The Hills and Lauren's appearance at her nuptials to Spencer was her last on the programme.

After leaving the basement, she filmed her final scenes in the church and left out of a side door without even congratulating the happy couple.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she added: "At that point, this wasn't really my life anymore, and I left out the [church's] side door, so that's why in the final scene, I'm not leaving with everyone else - I'm taking a side exit out because I had a car waiting, and I needed to leave."

Despite her claims, producer Adam DiVello insists the star "might have felt locked in, but she was not".

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.